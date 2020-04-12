The way Frank Turner sees it, worshiping the way it is right now is simply the way things were meant to be.
After all, one doesn’t have to go far into the Bible to find just this type of worship happening.
“If you go back to the early church, they all met in houses anyway, through the book of Acts,” he said, pointing out that there are many ways to worship. “If people know who they are in Christ Jesus, and know who they really are … most people can have communion — we’ve had communion in our house all the time.”
Still, there is much more to church than just hearing the sermon. It’s a weekly gathering place, a chance to commune with friends and neighbors. It’s also a place that feeds and clothes the needy, that checks in on the elderly members of the community, that provides comfort, solace and just that personal touch to many lives.
So as Easter Sunday dawns with the doors of churches across the county closed to large gatherings, leaders have found new ways to reach their parishioners. People across the region find a church in transition. Recent restrictions to limit contact and the spread of coronavirus are certainly understandable. However, the changes have eliminated church services for more than 10 at a time and moved most to online — and a few to drive-thru — services. The change has not only deprived their church-goers of personal touches as they fall ill, lose friends and relatives or battle any kind of daily struggle.
Father Greg McIntyre at St. Patrick’s Episcopal, has also faced his own learning curve.
Like many others, he’s learned to host Bible study via Zoom, to offer sermons via Facebook Live and to use the phone more to simply reach out and talk to church members.
When the stay-at-home order was first issued, he came home to shelves of books he envisioned studying, building a deeper understanding of his spiritual life. It just hasn’t worked out that way.
“I was thinking … ‘I’m going to finally get to be the priest I think I should be and dig into a lot of this stuff and study in ways that I’ve wanted to’, but I get home and there’s been absolutely no time for that,” he says with a gentle laugh. “I’ve been responding to people’s needs and having to adapt to an entire new context. I thought I was going to get to study and tend to the inner life spiritually and I’m still working harder.”
He’s learned about YouTube and new forms of email. So have the people he serves. A lot of parishioners — elder and young — are already on Facebook, making it easier to stay in touch. His church has a woman who heads up a new shopping ministry.
While many point to concerns over the older members of all churches, McIntyre finds that a more understanding group.
“A lot of our elderly parishioners, they’re more used to staying home and a slower life,” he says. “They’re not feeling that like cabin fever like some of the younger people, I guess.”
Lighthouse EPC Pastor Ken Chivers is also preparing for a different kind of Easter Service. There will be no Sunrise Service, or the events that surround it. His church does still plan to add flowers to the cross, letting members of the congregation drive through the lot and add those while practicing proper social distancing.
Like the others, he’s worked to keep things consistent. Worship time is at the same time. Some have daily noon prayer times or other set sessions. In his church, the elders divided up the congregation and call members each week to stay in touch. Some in the church are writing letters for seniors, who may be alone of feel isolated.
Still, it’s not the ministry these men — or those they teach each Sunday — have grown accustomed to.
“Ministry is all about people,” Chivers said. “Connecting people with Jesus. That’s obviously limited with the social distancing. Loving our neighbors (while) not spreading the virus means a lot more phone calls, a lot more video chats, which I’ve tried to do as much as possible so we can see each other’s faces. Before the order, I was delivering things to people’s homes, still keeping the safe distance.
“It’s been different and we’re definitely looking forward to whenever we can be together safely again.”
For McIntyre, some of the challenges have been unique.
Much like those attending his church, he finds himself making a challenging transition.
“One of the things that is along those lines that has been a challenge for me, personally, is I’m used to getting up in front of people and interacting with people, a crowd, and we worship face to face where I’m getting feedback and interacting with a crowd. When I do that on camera my brain is having to do something different there that I’m not used to.
“It’s just a different — another thing, when I get in front of people I can think on my feet and I can go up with some bullet points and I can have this in my head and say what I need to say and I’ve learned to do that over the year. It’s a real struggle when you translate that to a camera … it’s very different.”
Turner, pastor of the First Church of the Nazarene in Statesville, still hosts a small group for services, making sure he remains within the guidelines.
Defining himself as a “people person”, he admits to feeling the change. However, he bristles at any suggestion that people cannot worship fully.
“If you know who you are in Christ, the government’s not going to take away my First Amendment right away from me if I want to get down and worship,” he said. “It doesn’t take but two or three to worship. I can worship by myself.”
He adds, “I celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ every day, not once a year.”
So while people may be worshipping differently right now, they are still finding comfort in the church — while the leaders there work to maintain and fill what they see as their role in this outbreak.
While all look forward to the day when people can move about freely without fear of illness once more, they’re adjusting and finding a way to reach the flock — and beyond.
“We’re supposed to be known for love of God and love of neighbor and so that’s my prayer is that people will be able to see the love of Christ through all the churches,” Chivers said.