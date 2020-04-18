FILE - This Feb. 26, 2006 file photo shows actor Brian Dennehy with his best actor Olivier Award for his role in "Death of a Salesman," at the 2006 British Theater Lawrence Olivier Awards in London. Dennehy, the burly actor who started in films and later in his career won plaudits for his stage work in plays, died of natural causes on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in New Haven, Conn. He was 81.