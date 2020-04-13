U.S. Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) co-sponsored a bill aimed at enhancing the manufacture of pharmaceuticals and medical devices in the U.S. The bill specifically prohibits federally qualified health facilities from purchasing pharmaceutical products from China.
The shortage of medical supplies and protective devices for medical professionals has been a topic of conversation throughout the coronavirus outbreak. The final line of Budd’s bill states that “nothing in this act” should divert resources of the Food and Drug Administration from “responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency.”
The bill, titled the Protecting our Pharmaceutical Supply Chain from China Act, was introduced by Budd, along with Reps. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), Liz Cheney (R-WY), and Elise Stefanik (R-NY). It aims to issue economic incentives to manufacture the pharmaceuticals and medical devices in the U.S.
“This legislation gives companies economic incentives to manufacture pharmaceuticals and medical devices in the U.S., makes it easier to know which country a drug came from by creating a list of the country of origin of all drugs marketed in the United States, and prohibits federally qualified health facilities from purchasing pharmaceutical products from China,” a release on the bill states.
The bill would require the secretary of Health and Human Services to maintain a list of the country of origin of all drugs marketed in the U.S. and ban using federal funds to purchase drugs manufactured in China.
The guidelines are designed to cover the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Defense and “any other federal health care program”.
“As we work together to battle the coronavirus pandemic, we really have to start to rethink how reliant we are on China for medical supplies and pharmaceuticals,” Budd said in a release.