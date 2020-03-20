Duke Energy announced a plan in response to the coronavirus Thursday.
“Our goal is to continue providing reliable service while helping our most vulnerable customers during this extraordinary time,” Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good said.
Last week, Duke said it would stop service disconnections for unpaid bills.
In addition to that action, Duke will waive late payment fees and fees for returned payments until the national state of emergency ends. Residential customers will not have to pay fees for credit and debit card payments.
Duke donated $1.3 million to nonprofits throughout its service area to assist in providing meals and other services to families in need.
Of the donation, $100,000 goes to Relief4Employees, a fund Duke employees can access in time of need.
“To aid in providing continued service to our customers through this event, Duke Energy will also expand assistance to employees, in order to maintain the highest level of service to customers,” Duke’s press release read.
The company is also giving employees with a disruption in child care five additional personal days off and a $1,500 stipend to all employees for unplanned expenses related to the coronavirus.
Duke plants, facilities and call centers are operating.
“The company will continue to read meters in most areas and send bills,” the news release read. “Customers should pay what they can to avoid building up large balances that will be more difficult to pay off later.”