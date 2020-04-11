The number of reported deaths related to coronavirus grew to 80 in North Carolina as of Saturday morning. There are 4,312 reported cases of the virus, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported.
Iredell County now has 71 reported cases with one death; there were 63 reported cases in the county on Friday morning.
There have been 60,393 tests completed and 362 people are currently hospitalized, state officials reported.
That’s a significant growth from the Friday report, which had 3,908 cases with 74 deaths. The state is updating the numbers once a day.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg leads the state with 935 cases. It is now reporting 11 deaths. Cabarrus has 107 cases and one death, a total that does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan County is reporting 105 cases with two deaths. Catawba has 33 cases with one death, Davie has 21 with two deaths, Lincoln has 15 cases, Yadkin 10, Wilkes has four with one death and Alexander has two.
Statewide, 40 percent of the cases are among those aged 25-49. Twenty-nine percent are among those 50-64, 23 in those 65 and older, 7 percent in the 18-24 age range and 1 percent in the 17 and under group. Eighty percent of the deaths have been in those 65 and older
Fifty-two percent of the cases are among females.
Meanwhile, groceries and other retailers must meet capacity restrictions and cleanliness standards if they want to keep operating next week under expanding social distance directives to blunt the impact of the coronavirus, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday.
Under a new executive order Cooper signed, retailers, pharmacies and other businesses will have to limit entry so that occupancy can't be more than 20 percent of their fire-code capacity, or above five customers per 1,000 square feet. Retailers also will have to mark out six feet of spacing in cashier lines and high-traffic areas.
“This should make shopping safer for customers and retail employees and help prevent stores from becoming flash points for virus transmission,” he said at a news conference, the Associated Press reported. “We want to ensure that retail stores are as safe as possible for everyone, so that no one is afraid to go out for basic necessities.”
The retail rules, which take effect Monday afternoon and last for 30 days, also require frequent and routine cleaning of “high-touch” areas. Cooper signaled earlier this week that the restrictions were coming.