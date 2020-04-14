The Mooresville Transfer Station opened more than 20 years ago and now it’s in serious need of repairs, said Iredell County Solid Waste Director David Lambert.
To do the repairs, the transfer station will close to commercial haulers beginning this weekend and will only accept household waste and recycling, Lambert said.
Construction and demolition, brush, yard waste, appliances or commercial waste will not be accepted at the Mooresville Transfer Station.
“We will be doing some major repairs at the station,” he said. The tipping floors and the road into the transfer station will be undergoing extensive repairs, Lambert said.
To facilitate these repairs, Lambert said, the station will partially close. Construction is set to begin Saturday and continue through April 26. The plan, Lambert said, is to reopen on April 27.
Meanwhile, he said, those bringing in household waste and recyclables should expect a wait. The main entrance will be closed and a temporary entrance will be established.
“People will be directing traffic and our solid waste enforcement officer will be there and the Mooresville Police Department will have officers directing traffic,” he said.
All household waste must be bagged and tied up, he said. Anyone with brush or construction debris will be directed to the Statesville facility on Twin Oaks Road. Lambert said the Statesville facility will be open extended hours to accommodate the expected increase.
The facility, at 354 Twin Oaks Road, will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday April 18 and 25 only. The facility will also be open from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 19 and 26 to accommodate customers.
Only those with an Iredell County Solid Waste decal will be permitted to unload.