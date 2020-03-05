FUNDRAISER
Clutch Coffee will host a fundraiser in honor of Officer Jordan Sheldon.
WHEN: Wednesday, (today) 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
WHERE: Clutch Coffee Bar, 154 W. Plaza Drive and 356 Williamson Road.
WHAT’S THE DEAL? Clutch will donate 100% of the proceeds from Wednesday’s sales to Sheldon’s K9s Foundation. Wednesday is Sheldon’s birthday, and the benefit will help fund extras for the police K-9 unit. For more information visit www.sheldonsk9s.org.
CHILDREN’S THEATRE
The Mooresville Children’s Theatre will present Disney’s 101 Dalmatians.
WHEN: Thursday through Sunday; showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Charles Mack Citizen Center, 215 N. Main St.
WHAT’S THE DEAL? Tickets are $15 for adults; $12 for seniors 62 and older; and $10 for children ages 2-10. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.mooresvillechildrenstheatre.org.
ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE
The Mooresville St. Patrick’s Day parade will feature dancers and pipers and more.
WHEN: Saturday, 3 p.m.
WHERE: Main Street and Iredell Avenue.
WHAT’S THE DEAL? The parade will march south to Center Avenue. The parade will feature dancers from the Connick School of Irish Dance as well as the Ceol na Gael pipers, green cars, tumblers, entertainment and Mooresville Fire-Rescue Chief Curt Deaton as grand marshal. After the parade, the Connick School of Irish Dance will perform at 153 N. Main St.
SPECIAL PROGRAM
Discover how to take photos to market a business or create materials for art at Inspire the Photographer in You.
WHEN: Sunday, 2-4 p.m.
WHERE: Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave.
WHAT’S THE DEAL? Photographer Lisa Crates will talk about how to take great business photos and select the ones that will do the most to enhance a business image. There is no charge and everyone is welcome.
SHOWCASING THE ARTS
Mount Mourne IB School will present Showcasing the Arts.
WHEN: Thursday, 5-8 p.m.
WHERE: Mount Mourne IB School, 1431 Mecklenburg Highway
WHAT’S THE DEAL? The school’s fine arts department is hosting the event which will feature food trucks from 5-8 p.m. There will be student performances from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with drama in the cafeteria and chorus/orchestra/band in the gym. From 2 to 7:40 p.m. there will be a silent auction in the media center. The silent auction winners will be announced at 8 p.m. This is being sponsored by the Mount Mourne PTSO and is the fine arts department’s largest fundraiser of the year. Visit Mount Mourne’s Facebook page for more information.