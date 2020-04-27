In the latest round of grants, $143,000 has been awarded from the Iredell County COVID-19 Response Fund to 12 local organizations on the frontlines of serving those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. These grants provide funding for groups meeting basic needs, such as food, shelter and medical assistance, for those affected by the pandemic.
The fund, launched by the United Way of Iredell County and the Iredell County Community Foundation — a regional affiliate of Foundation For The Carolinas — in partnership with United Way of Central Carolinas, has received more than $350,000 in contributions since launching in early April. Individuals are encouraged to give at bit.ly/UWCorona.
“It is important that each of us do what we can to support our neighbors needing food, shelter and health care during this difficult time,” said Marian Steele Clark, chair of the Iredell County COVID-19 Response Fund. “These grants will make an immediate difference, and we are grateful to all the community partners who have made this possible.”
In an emergency round of direct grant making announced April 14, the fund also granted $106,000 to support immediate needs of local organizations on the frontlines assisting those hurt by the pandemic. Through two rounds of grant making, nearly $250,000 has been awarded to local groups.
“To be able to provide immediate help to local organizations — after launching this fund just a few weeks ago — is a testament to what we can do by working together,” said David Green, chair of the Iredell County Community Foundation. “Iredell County is proof of how strong a community can be when we unite for a common cause.”
The latest round of grants include:
» $20,000 to HealthReach Community Clinic for prescriptions and medical supplies.
» $18,000 to FeedNC (Mooresville Soup Kitchen) for food distribution.
» $7,000 to G4G Ministries for food distribution.
» $20,000 to Iredell Christian Ministries for food distribution.
» $16,000 to Matthew 25 Ministries for food distribution.
» $17,500 to the Salvation Army for food distribution.
» $22,000 to Mooresville Christian Ministries for housing and utility assistance.
» $5,000 to PowerCross for food distribution and education support.
» $3,000 to South Yadkin Baptist Association for food and hygiene products for distribution.
» $3,000 to Daymark Recovery Services for substance abuse counseling.
» $2,500 to SCAN of Iredell for parenting support visits.
» $9,000 to Purple Heart Homes for housing repair program support.
Grants are awarded by an advisory group of local leaders.
A second grant cycle will soon open to any Iredell County nonprofit that meets the eligibility criteria.
For details regarding grantmaking and how to apply, UWIredell.org.
“This is a great step to provide immediate help to local organizations serving families and individuals in our community,” said Shane Ruffin, regional development director for United Way of Central Carolinas.
“However, our local agencies will need additional support as the needs resulting from this pandemic will continue to grow. We encourage those who can to support this important cause.”
To give to the fund and learn more, visit bit.ly/UWCorona.Corporations and foundations that wish to make a donation may contact Kindl Detar, vice president, planned giving at FFTC, at 704-973-4581 or kdetar@fftc.org; Brett Eckerman, executive director at United Way of Iredell County, at 704-872-3000 or beckerman@uwiredell.org; or Shane Ruffin, regional development director at United Way of Central Carolinas, at 704-997-3216 or ruffin@uwcentralcarolinas.org.