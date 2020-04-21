A traffic stop Thursday resulted in the arrest of a Charlotte man on marijuana possession and fugitive charges.
Lamar Taiwan King, 39, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia and was arrested on an outstanding fugitive warrant from Virginia.
A magistrate set bond at $125,000.
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said deputies with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team (ICE) were on Interstate 77 north near the 63-mile maker and stopped a rental vehicle with a Louisiana license plate for traffic violations.
Deputies spoke with the driver and lone occupant, King, who said he was traveling from Charlotte to Mt. Airy.
During the stop, the deputies used canine “Abby” to search the vehicle. Abby alerted for the presence of illegal narcotics inside of the vehicle and a search located a vacuum-sealed bag containing 127 grams of marijuana wrapped in plastic and hidden in the trunk, Campbell said.
During the investigation, the deputies learned that King had an outstanding fugitive warrant for his arrest from Virginia for selling controlled substance, Campbell said.
King’s previous criminal history includes felony possession of stolen goods and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.