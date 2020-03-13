Mitchell Community College will extend spring break for all students through Sunday, March 22 “out of an abundance of caution,” a news release stated.
The administration is working with state and local health officials to monitor coronavirus developments, the release stated.
Isolated continuing education/workforce development training courses and programs that were exempt from the break, which was originally scheduled through Sunday, will continue as scheduled. Students in those courses should contact their instructors for further information, the release stated.
Officials will “take actions that promote social distancing” while maintaining operations during this time. It will not close. However, all campus events and group gatherings are canceled until further notice.”
Faculty and staff should report for normal work hours during this time.