FeedNC, a nonprofit organization serving individuals and families affected by hunger and food insecurity has experienced a sharp rise in those seeking help as the COVID19 crisis continues.
As the demand for services increases, FeedNC faces daily challenges to its operations, including a major reduction in its largely volunteer staff and severe shortages of food and supplies.
Food donations have decreased by 30% as needs have increased by more than 50%. Many of those seeking help have never requested services before but are now out of work; and families with ongoing financial struggles need additional food for children who usually receive free breakfast and lunch at school. Despite food and workforce shortages, over the past week FeedNC distributed food supplies to 1,200 people in 314 households and served more than 200 freshly prepared lunches.
“The past month has presented us with challenges this organization has never faced before,” said Executive Director Lara Ingram. “We are addressing these issues by viewing obstacles as opportunities that will enable us to provide the best services possible both now and in the future. We are committed to remain open to serve our community for as long as this crisis goes on.”
“Our greatest needs at this time are for financial support, donations of food and cleaning supplies, and masks for our workers. We have been blessed with members of the business community, church congregations, civic groups and caring individuals who have reached out to help during this time. We are beyond grateful and cannot imagine being able to do all this without their support,” Ingram continued.
For more information about FeedNC programs and services, and ways to help during the COVID19 crisis, visit www.feednc.org.