The following meals will be served in all area schools March 16-20.
Mooresville
Monday
Breakfast — Mini French toast, cereals, toast, yogurt, graham crackers, fruit and juice.
Lunch — Cheese dippers, garden salad, variety of fresh and dried fruit; grades K-8 also have chicken Caesar salad with crackers, baked potato; grades 7-12 also have cheese pizza, pepperoni pizza, spicy chicken sandwich, crispy chicken sandwich; grades 9-12 also have fish and chips with hush puppies, spicy chicken bites with roll or pasta salad, red beans and rice, oven-baked fries, veggies with ranch dip, carrots with ranch dip, black bean and corn salad.
Tuesday
Breakfast — Cereals, toast, yogurt, graham crackers, fruit and juice; grades K-3 and 7-12 also have chicken and waffles; grades 4-6 also have cheddar cheese omelet with graham crackers.
Lunch — Macaroni and cheese with roll, glazed carrots, garden salad, Shamrock applesauce, variety of fresh and dried fruit; grades K-8 also have tangerine chicken with steamed brown rice, deli ham and cheese salad with crackers; grades 7-12 also have cheese pizza, pepperoni pizza, spicy chicken sandwich, crispy chicken sandwich; grades 9-12 also have sweet Thai chicken with steamed brown rice, chicken and cheese quesadilla, potato wedges, veggies with ranch dip, carrots with ranch dip, black bean and corn salad.
Wednesday
Breakfast — Cereals, toast, yogurt, graham crackers, fruit and juice; grades K-3 and 7-12 also have Cinnamon Toast Crunch bar; grades 4-6 also have chicken biscuit.
Lunch — Grilled cheese sandwich, chicken nuggets with roll, broccoli salad, Mandarin oranges, variety of fresh and dried fruit; grades K-8 also have popcorn chicken salad with crackers, tomato soup; grades 7-12 also have cheese pizza, pepperoni pizza, spicy chicken sandwich, crispy chicken sandwich, garden salad; grades 9-12 also have Wild Mike’s cheese bites, oven-baked fries, carrots with ranch dip, veggies with ranch dip, black bean and corn salad.
Thursday
Breakfast — Cereals, toast, yogurt, graham crackers, fruit and juice; grades K-3 and 7-12 also have chicken biscuits; grades 4-6 also have pancake sausage stick.
Lunch — Garden salad, variety of fresh and dried fruit; grades K-6 also have breakfast for lunch — chicken and waffles, barbecue sandwich, hash browns, coleslaw, turkey and cheese salad with crackers, tropical apples; grades 7-8 also have turkey and cheese salad with crackers, potato tots; grades 7-12 also have sweet and spicy stir-fry chicken with fried rice, hot ham and cheese sandwich, grilled cheese sandwich, cheese pizza, pepperoni pizza, spicy chicken sandwich, crispy chicken sandwich, lemon-roasted carrots, pears with cherries; grades 9-12 also have chicken strips, burger bar, coleslaw, oven-baked fries, veggies with ranch dip, carrots with ranch dip, black bean and corn salad.
Friday
Breakfast — Cereals, toast, yogurt, graham crackers, fruit and juice; grades K-3 and 7-12 also have pancake with sausage; grades 4-6 also have Cinnamon Toast Crunch bar.
Lunch — Cheese pizza, pepperoni pizza, garden salad, variety of fresh and dried fruit; grades K-6 also have pears with cherries; grades K-8 also have fish and chips with hush puppies, chicken tender salad with crackers, potato wedges, red beans and rice; grades 7-12 also have barbecue sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich, crispy chicken sandwich, coleslaw, tropical apples; grades 9-12 also have calzone, baked potato, oven-baked fries, lemon roasted carrots, veggies with ranch dip, carrots with ranch dip, black bean and corn salad.
Iredell-Statesville
Monday
Teacher Workday. (Make-up day).
Tuesday
Breakfast — Mini pancakes, cereals and graham crackers, juice.
Lunch — Chicken fillet sandwich, turkey and cheese sandwich, green peas, dill pickles, peaches.
Wednesday
Breakfast — Yogurt with grahams, cereals and graham crackers, juice.
Lunch — Hamburger, pork chop sandwich, mashed potatoes, greens, assorted fruit juice.
Thursday
Breakfast — Biscuit and gravy, cereals and graham crackers, juice.
Lunch — Beefy nachos, chicken Alfredo, green beans, sweet waffle fries, fruity Jell-O.
Friday
Breakfast — Snowballs, cereals and graham crackers, juice.
Lunch — Cheese pizza, fish sandwich, steamed cabbage, carrots and dip, strawberry cup.