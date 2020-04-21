Speed still thrills.
And although doing so at a much more limited pace these days for obvious reasons, that need is still being met at one local outlet.
The 30-acre site highlighted by a serpentine 11-turn paved asphalt track covering a .7-mile distance remains available for many desiring to receive their regular fixes of speed.
“We just like to go fast,’’ said one recent go-kart enthusiast who preferred not to be named. “We’re out here for the fun and to get out of the house while this situation is taking place.”
He wasn’t alone.
A host of individual kart owners are able to store their personal vehicles in some of the available garages at the site and they also recently spent time with their machines in order to keep them in working order.
“We’re still open,’’said Dan Breuer, GoPro’s president. “Of course, we’ve got some restrictions in place due to the coronavirus. But we are welcoming those who wish to spend time working on their karts and taking trips around our track.”
To adhere to restrictions that are in place due to COVID-19, GoPro is not currently making any of its public for-rent karts available. Also, all of those who own their karts and keep them in storage are being asked to follow all recommended social distancing details when tending to their vehicles.
“We’re constantly monitoring the premises,’’ said Breuer, “making sure that all of our clients, customers and drivers are staying safe and healthy. When we are able to re-open to the full public, we also plan to employ some of the same sanitation practices that we are doing now. It’s the new normal, now, and I’m guessing it will be with us for a while.”
The track continues to stay somewhat busy with the humming of go-karts.
For some, it provides an outlet for activity at a time when practically all sports and the majority of additional available athletic outlets are also off limits.
GoPro, an integral part of the Mooresville landscape since opening in October of 2012, provides the public karts that are advertised as being able to reach speeds of as much as 55 miles-per-hour.
Some of the personal go-karts in storage, however, are able to exceed that limit.
Gary Willis serves as the pit crew chief for his competitive driver that sits behind karts capable of closing in on more than 70 mph when appearing in major races.
Willis helps keep the fleet of go-karts piloted by rising sports star Connor Zilisch ready to roll.
“These things can really get-up and go sometimes,” said Willis, a native Floridian spending time in the Mooresville area working on the karts during the unusual off-track time. “Connor is among the best of his age. He’s been driving since he was five. He’s 13 now, and we won 12 races before we had to stop because of the virus. He was on a roll. We’re looking forward to getting back on the track. I just want to make sure his karts are up to speed.”
It remains to been just how long the suspension will continue to be in force.
GoPro continues to make its track accessible by allowing users to make reservations for use. The facility is also limiting the number of karts that can be on the track at any given time.
It’s quite a change of pace indeed for a site that traditionally conducts a regular schedule of major events while also serving the public as an outlet for meeting the need for speed.