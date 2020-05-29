Consider it a concern gnawing at nearly every golfer: Just how many does it take to properly prepare a sand trap? The answer may very well depend on the condition. Out of necessity, it took half dozen members of the grounds keeping staff at the Mooresville Golf Club to overcome some of Mother Nature’s damage incurred on the course earlier this week. Multiple days of steady and at-time heavy rain practically flooded the fairway along the site’s par-five No. 1 hole that features bays of water near the tee box and is flanked all along its left side by an often-times overflowing natural creek. Naturally, one of the hole’s fairway sand bunkers sitting just a sand wedge — perhaps fittingly — from the green was among the casualties. After almost returning the fairway to playing condition, another round of midweek rain made it totally unplayable due to too-wet conditions forcing course officials to ask players to bypass playing the first hole during the course of regular rounds. Staff personnel are hopeful that, without additional rainfall, the condition of the opening hole will return to playable form this week.
Problem solvers
Larry Sullivan
