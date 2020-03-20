After Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the closure of dine-in services at restaurants and other venues closed after the declaration of a state of emergency by the town of Mooresville, downtown streets were practically empty. Just a few cars could be seen along Main Street.
Most Popular
-
Mayor declares state of emergency for Town of Mooresville; library, recreation facilities close
-
McDonald's offers free lunches to students 12 and under, feels the squeeze of virus anxieties
-
Will Coronavirus be as bad as the 1918 flu epidemic in North Carolina?
-
Mooresville mayor issues proclamation declaring state of emergency
-
Coronavirus cases increase to 32 in N.C.; no reported cases in Iredell County