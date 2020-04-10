Approval of the 2020-21 budget is among the items on the Mooresville Graded School District’s agenda for its virtual meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic the board will meet electronically. To watch join Hangouts Meet at meet.google.com/vsp-wewy-cmi or by phone at 1-413-438-7115, enter PIN 103 361 274#.
Other items on the agenda include reports on facilities and construction, instruction, business services, human resources, public communications and from the superintendent.
The board will also consider approval of a contract with Toshiba and a memorandum of agreement with Iredell County on school funding.