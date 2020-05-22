The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education is expected to finalize changes to the 2020-21 school calendar.
The board meeting will be a virtual one to comply with the conornavirus pandemic restrictions on gatherings.
The meeting will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday. To join the meeting visit Join Hangouts Meet: https://meet.google.com/viy-iiis-njo or by phone at 1-484-531-4381 and enter PIN 896 194 161 #
At its regular meeting earlier this month, the board agreed to postpone voting on the calendar at the request of Superintendent Dr. Stephen Mauney, who said he wanted to further examine the proposal.
Two things are certain about the revised 2020-21 calendar, Mauney said. MGSD classes will begin Aug. 17 and will end no later than June 11 2021, he said. District officials will look at keeping at least part of fall break, currently scheduled for Oct. 12-16. The five-day fall break was eliminated in the revised calendar, causing potential vacation headaches for families who had already made plans. MGSD would be flexible with families who have already made vacation plans based on that time off from school, Mauney said.
The board is also expected to approve a personnel report.