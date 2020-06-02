The Mooresville Public Library’s Summer Reading Program might look a little different this year, but participants can still expect fun-filled activities, innovative and interactive programs, and of course, lots of reading.
Summer reading for children, teens and adults kicked off Saturday with the theme, “Imagine Your Story.” The programs and activities will be virtual throughout the summer, with new discussions and live programming each weekday, running through July 31. Patrons can start by signing up for summer reading now at https://www.mooresvillenc.gov/710/Summer-Reading by selecting the appropriate age range to see the goals and prizes offered this year. The kickoff included activities with storyteller Donna Washington.
Parents can pick up a biweekly packet for the family at the library, which includes activities that follow along with children’s activities, posted each Monday online. Children should aim to read at least 20 minutes a day, five times a week during the Summer Reading Program while completing the weekly challenges. They can earn a prize for reaching 400 minutes and again at 800 minutes. Each completed weekly challenge earns an entry into the grand prize drawing of a free family of four adventure to Zootastic.
Teens have the opportunity to participate in virtual escape rooms, as well as activities including crafting fan fiction and decorating pop sockets. They can also flex their creative muscles by participating in the Teen Video Challenge, putting together a 60-second public service announcement about summer reading for the chance at a $200 cash prize.
In addition to being encouraged to read as much as possible, adults are also invited to participate in virtual escape rooms, as well as a treasure hunt on library grounds, and a summer story contest, asking participants to interpret the theme “Imagine Your Story,” through a short story, poem, a photo series, or a 90-second video. Winners will receive a prize basket and have their work posted on the library’s website and social media accounts.
For more details about the Summer Reading Program, visit https://www.mooresvillenc.gov/710/Summer-Reading.