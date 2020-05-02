The Mooresville Town Board of Commissioners will consider revisions to contracts at its virtual meeting Monday.
The electronic meeting will be livestreamed at mooresvillenc.gov/live beginning at 6 p.m.
The board will consider several items as part of the consent agenda. The items will be considered as a whole unless a commissioner wants an item pulled for additional discussion
The items on the consent agenda include an amendment to a contract with Adams & Associates Architecture Inc. for design of the fleet maintenance building for $46,500. The amendment will bring the contract to a total of $154,500.
Another item is a supplemental agreement for Duke Energy for the 801/150 intersection improvements project for $112,077.76 for additional utility relocations in the project area. This increases the contract from $139,145.18 to $251,222.94.
The board will also:
Consider approving a change order with Maymead Inc. to not exceed $295,000 for additional work on the 2020 street resurfacing contract. This will increase the contract amount from $991,016.51 to $1,286,016.51.
Consider approving a resolution to dispose of surplus police equipment to declare the E/Z Rider K-9 Container System to be surplus and convey it to Hall County, Georgia.
Consider an amendment to accept the reimbursement of funds from Lineage Logistics in the amount of$43,489. The Mooresville Fire Department responded to a hazardous materials call in Statesville and the response required four days of assistance. The reimbursement covers man hours and materials.
The board will also hear a report from Town Manager Randy Hemann.