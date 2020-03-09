Two confirmed cases of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, have been diagnosed in North Carolina in the past week, but the risk for exposure to the virus in Iredell County is low, said Walter Meadors, medical director at Piedmont HealthCare in Statesville. Meadors said that influenza is more of a concern for PHC as exposure is much more likely for Iredell residents and that cases and deaths from the flu greatly outnumber the cases and deaths from the coronavirus. As of Friday, there have been 164 cases and 11 deaths due to the coronavirus in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. There have been 34 million cases and 20,000 deaths from the flu in the United States, the CDC reported. Of those 20,000 deaths, 127 have been in North Carolina, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services indicated. Risk of exposure to the flu is high in North Carolina, the CDC stated. “There’s a big difference in the scope of this disease,” Meadors said. “Influenza, right now, is much more of a major threat to us than the coronavirus.” Meadors said the public should treat the coronavirus the same as the flu regarding decreasing likelihood of exposure. “You do the same things as you would do for the flu: strict hand-washing, avoid sick people. If you are sick, stay at home,” Meadors said. Jeffrey Taylor, director of operations/human resources at PHC, said people should wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or the same amount of time it takes to sing “The ABC Song” or “Happy Birthday to You” twice. Taylor also said the Health Department would deter
Seven confirmed cases of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, have been diagnosed in North Carolina, but the risk for exposure to the virus in Iredell County is low, said Walter Meadors, medical director at Piedmont HealthCare in Statesville.
Meadors said that influenza is more of a concern for PHC as exposure is much more likely for Iredell residents and that cases and deaths from the flu greatly outnumber the cases and deaths from the coronavirus.
As of early Tuesday, there have been 647 cases and 25 deaths due to the coronavirus in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
There have been an estimated 34 million cases and 20,000 deaths from the flu in the United States, the CDC reported. There have been 127 reported deaths in North Carolina, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services indicated.
Risk of exposure to the flu is high in North Carolina, the CDC stated.
“There’s a big difference in the scope of this disease,” Meadors said. “Influenza, right now, is much more of a major threat to us than the coronavirus.”
Meadors said the public should treat the coronavirus the same as the flu regarding decreasing likelihood of exposure.
“You do the same things as you would do for the flu: strict hand-washing, avoid sick people. If you are sick, stay at home,” Meadors said.
Jeffrey Taylor, director of operations/human resources at PHC, said people should wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or the same amount of time it takes to sing “The ABC Song” or “Happy Birthday to You” twice.
Taylor also said the Health Department would determine if someone should be tested based on whether they have symptoms and if they’ve traveled recently to a place that is experiencing a coronavirus outbreak.
“If you’ve been living in Statesville and you haven’t been outside of Statesville, and you come in with a temperature and a fever, right now we’re going to suspect, because it’s a much greater chance, that you’ve got the flu, and we’re certainly not going to jump to any conclusions that you’ve got coronavirus,” Taylor said.
Meadors said that masks do not prevent exposure to the flu or the coronavirus. He said the masks are for people who have an illness to limit the spread of that illness.
“Masks do not protect you if you’re healthy,” Meadors said. “Wearing a mask does not decrease your likelihood of getting a respiratory illness.”
Meadors said that because China stopped exporting masks a month ago, it is harmful for healthy people to hoard masks as it keeps those who need them from obtaining them.
He encouraged the public to go to the websites of organizations such as the CDC, the World Health Organization and John Hopkins with the most up-to-date, valid information regarding the coronavirus.
U.S. Rep. Ted Budd encouraged the public to visit https://budd.house.gov/coronavirus/ for up-to-date information from various sources.
“This simple site is designed to be a one-stop shop so that folks can get facts and updates about the virus, all in one place,” Budd said.
Jane Hinson, health director at the Iredell County Health Department, presented on the coronavirus at Tuesday’s Iredell County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Hinson said the Health Department is notified if travelers with possible exposure to the coronavirus come to Iredell County. She said that non-symptomatic travelers are quarantined for 14 days only if they come from Wuhan, China, where the virus originated.
Hinson said the Health Department monitors Iredell County residents for 14 days who have traveled to locations where coronavirus exposure is high. She said they monitor the travelers by phone to make sure they are still non-symptomatic.
Hinson also said there are plans in place to quarantine quickly if a coronavirus case arises in Iredell County.
She said the county will not release numbers in regard to those quarantined or under investigation of contracting the coronavirus, as per the guidance from the state DHHS.
The state public information hotline for the coronavirus is 866-462-3821.