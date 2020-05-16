The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of more than 850 cases of COVID-19 cases since Friday afternoon.
In Iredell County the numbers increased by 12 from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon, a report from the Iredell County Health Department indicated. There are now 180 cases in the county.
Health officials reported 168 cases Thursday.
Iredell County does not provide an update on weekends.
There have been six coronavirus-related deaths reported by the county as of Friday morning.
County figures indicated 67 of those infected are isolated at home, 100 are assumed or estimated to have recovered and seven people are currently hospitalized.
The state reported 17,129 cases Friday across 99 counties. in Saturday morning’s update, that number was 17,892.
Health officials tallied statewide coronavirus-related deaths at 652 as of Saturday morning; it was 641 deaths Friday.
Officials said North Carolina had conducted 238,586 tests, with 481 people currently hospitalized from the pandemic. That’s a decrease from 492 hospitalized Friday.
NCDHHS also reported that Autumn Care, a congregate living facility in Statesville, has three coronavirus cases. Two staff and one resident are infected, the state reported.
The county health department breaks the coronavirus cases down into three regions mostly divided by ZIP codes. The northern and central portions of the county are divided along Interstate 40.
As for neighboring counties, numbers from the state’s morning reports show that Mecklenburg County leads the state in infections with 2,504 coronavirus cases and 62 deaths.
Cabarrus County has 372 cases and 19 deaths though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 525 cases and 25 deaths.
Alexander County has 18 cases. Catawba County has 96 cases and two deaths. Davie County has 46 cases and one death. Lincoln County has 45 cases. Wilkes County has 405 cases and one death. Yadkin County has 98 cases and one death.
As of Friday afternoon, the north has 32 cases, central has 60 and south has 88.
The ZIP codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689. For central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central.
For south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
The county health department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes, but the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services started reporting cases for each ZIP code last week.
The ZIP codes for Iredell County are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689, 27013, 28166, 28677, 28625, 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
In 27020, there are 14 cases. In 27028, there are 24 cases. In 27055, there are 42 cases. In 28678, there is one case. In 28634, there are six cases. In 28660, there are four cases. In 28636, there are two cases.
In 28689, there are four cases. In 27013, there are 11 cases. In 28166, there are four cases. In 28677, there are 37 cases and two deaths. In 28625, there are 30 cases.
In 28036, there are 16 cases and one death. In 28115, there are 40 cases and two deaths. In 28117, there are 44 cases and one death. In 28125, there are three cases.
The cumulative number may differ from the county’s numbers as the county has a different test confirmation process than the state. Some ZIP codes also encompass counties other than Iredell.