Typically worship Sundays at West Church involve modern music and a message in the Lake Norman High School auditorium.
With bans on large public gatherings and school closings, West has become a digital-only church for the present and is shelving its current sermon series to focus on faith and COVID-19, with the help of community experts.
This Sunday, West will live stream its service with Smith joined by internal medicine physicians Dr. John and Dr. LuAnne Gatlin. The trio will share relevant medical advice with a faith component and answer viewer questions (submit questions in advance via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HeadingWestUMC/ or email info@headingwest.org).
“We find ourselves in a time of chaos, anxiety, uncertainty and fear,” says West pastor Dr. Andrea Smith. “In the weeks ahead we decided to live out one of our core values — being relevant to the needs of our community and the world.”
“We’re pausing for a few weeks on our regular sermon series to help answer questions and address fear and anxiety around COVID-19,” Smith said.
Future Sundays will include other area experts with a perspective to help us cope with the stress, fears and questions that we all face.
“We are in a time where we need to look out for ourselves, but also for others. We need to unite together to be a people of hope and bring calmness and peace to our anxieties and fears,” Smith said. “We believe West’s new series combining faith with sound advice on COVID-19 can help bring that to our community.”
Sundays program includes a message and activities specifically for children and youth. “We recognize that not only adults need community but, so do children and youth,” Smith said. “West is responding with a weekly online opportunity for children and teens.