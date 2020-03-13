Mooresville Graded School District and Iredell-Statesville Schools have extended spring break until March 20 due to the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic. Extended school closure is possible past that date.
Mooresville Superintendent Stephen Mauney issued a letter outlining the system’s planned response. Recognizing that the closure could extend longer, and the dynamic nature of this virus, he explained a variety of procedures for the school.
During the closure, officials will monitor the latest data and work with health agencies while putting in plans for a means of alternative learning. If the schools need to be closed beyond March 23, the district will move to an alternative learning module, though that may look different based on one’s grade level, he explained.
The issue of nutrition has been talked about since the potential for the closures first developed. Beginning this Tuesday, even though break is continuing, officials will have breakfast and lunches available for pickup at South Elementary School at no cost to students. Those meals will be available for all students with a schedule of pickup times for those to be released Monday. There is a survey available through a link in the letter on the Mooresville Graded School District Facebook page (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSec6VyKbs9NuqBFT1z5KEsJFlhh7YGy3UNF6QlkCD2I4lS_vg/viewform). This survey will help the system know which students will be using this service.
“If there is a need to close schools beyond March 23, we will revisit other options for ensuring our students have access to meals,” the note stated.
Like other systems, Mooresville Graded is imposing a temporary restriction on out-of-district travel for all staff and student activities, unless specifically approved by the superintendent. “
This includes travel for meetings, conferences, field trips or any other event.”
All school sponsored activities and events are postponed for the foreseeable future, as are all field trips. Athletic events are suspended through April 6.
As to families and students who traveled over spring break, “the CDC is requiring travelers who visited Level-3 countries to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return and follow the guidelines set forth below for all travelers. A list of those countries is available here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/after-travel-precautions.html.
A group of Mooresville High School students and chaperones traveled to the United Kingdom and France over the break; France has now been added to the list of Level-3 countries.
“In addition, if you have been in close contact with anyone who has traveled to one of these areas, or you have been in close contact with anyone who has been ordered to quarantine because of exposure to the virus, it is recommended that you self-quarantine,” the note stated.
Those individuals who traveled but not to those countries, the note follows guidelines saying that one should self-monitor twice daily (morning and evening) for 14 days following your return, taking your temperature at those times. Watch for symptoms of coronavirus, including coughing or having difficulty breathing. If you have any of these symptoms, one should call their primary care doctor and explain symptoms and travel history and notify the school.
“We appreciate your understanding as we work to make sure all of our students and families remain healthy,” Mauney said in the letter. “Please do not hesitate to contact us with questions, and we will also keep you updated as to any changes in schedule moving forward via Black Board Connect, our website, and our social media channels.”
Iredell-Statesville Schools issued a release on the closures Friday afternoon, stating that it had just “completed a week of spring break, with hundreds of students and adults traveling across the country and the world” and that “out of an abundance of caution” it would extend spring break as well.
The district will hold optional teacher workdays from Monday through Friday. During that week, staff will prepare for a possible prolonged period of remote learning, social distancing strategies, community-based meal delivery for qualified students and further deep-cleaning protocol.
“We want to practice our civic duty of preventing spread,” said Boen Nutting, I-SS director of communications and development. “We do not want to contribute to this.”
The decision to extend spring break came after I-SS Superintendent Brady Johnson and Mauney met with other school leaders in the region Friday.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced at a news conference Thursday that the state was not recommending any preemptive school closures at the time, though he did say that some closures could be necessary for specific situations.
“We are not going to wait for the state to recommend a school closure,” Nutting said prior to the meeting. “We will make a decision based on the needs of the community and Iredell-Statesville Schools.”