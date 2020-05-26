North Carolina reported an increase of 176 COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning with a total of 24,140 cases.
The statewide coronavirus-related death total is 766 as of Friday morning, an increase since Monday.
Iredell County now has 230 cases, the state reported. The numbers of those recovered and hospitalized have not yet been updated.
As of Friday, the COVID-19 outbreak at the Autumn Care assisted living facility in Statesville now consists of four cases: three staff members and one resident.
On Monday, the Iredell County Health Department reported a second outbreak at another assisted living facility in the county though the health department would not report which facility.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services was expected to update its report on assisted living facility outbreaks by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, North Carolina has completed 352,331 tests, officials reported. There are 621 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.
Among neighboring counties, as of Friday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 3,403 cases. It has 73 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 446 cases and 21 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 612 cases and 25 deaths.
Catawba has 153 cases and three deaths. Davie has 76 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 59 cases. Yadkin has 146 cases and one death. Wilkes has 478 cases and three deaths. Alexander has 27 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports cases in each ZIP code. The ZIP codes for Iredell County and case totals are as follow: in 27020, there are 30 cases; 27028, 55 cases; 27055, 65 cases; 28678, one case; 28634, 16 cases; 28660, five cases; 28636, three cases; 28689, four cases; 27013, 10 cases; 28166, eight cases; 28677, 53 cases and two deaths; 28625, 40 cases; 28036, 23 cases and one death; 28115, 57 cases and two deaths; 28117, 49 cases and one death; and 28125, three cases.
The cumulative number may differ from the county’s numbers as it has a different test confirmation process than the state. Some ZIP codes also encompass counties other than Iredell.