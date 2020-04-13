Iredell County Forest Ranger Dennis Floyd said he understands why people want to burn yard debris this time of year.
“I know people want to clean up their yards from winter but it’s just not a good idea right now,” he said.
And not only is it not recommended, the North Carolina Forest Service had issued a burning ban for Iredell County April 3. It was lifted Monday afternoon, but caution was still urged.
“N.C. Forest Service officials continue to urge residents to reconsider burning yard debris through the end of May as careless debris burning is the leading cause of wildfires in North Carolina,” the release lifting the ban states.
Floyd said out-of-control brush fires have kept emergency crews busy throughout the county, and it’s not something new.
“It’s always a problem this time of year,” he said.
He said many people involved in the calls he’s responded to since the ban was issued claim not to know they’re not supposed to burn items. However, low humidity, combined with debris from winter and high winds that have been present in the area recently, mean a brush fire can quickly get out of control.
From April 1 to Sunday, there have been 378 fires statewide that have damaged 932 acres.
The winds late last week caused the forest service to issue a red flag warning Friday. A red-flag warning is due to low humidity, warm temperatures and strong, gusty winds.
“This is the first red-flag warning in (Iredell) in a couple of years,” he said.
Floyd said the situation should continue to improve in the next couple of weeks. And the rain Sunday and Monday helped eliminate some of the danger. Those conditions should condition to improve.
He said that once the trees fully leaf out, the humidity will increase, which will help keep brush fires from getting out of control.
“People just need to hang on for a little while,” he said. “Please be patient.”