Kim Anderson and Brittany Arndt placed a wreath in front of veterans’ monuments at three cemeteries Monday, but each time was just as meaningful as the first.
The two women are employees of Home Depot, which donated the three wreaths at the ceremonies conducted by members of the Iredell County Veterans Council Honor Guard.
“We’re very happy to do this,” Arndt said.
Anderson said supporting the veterans and paying tribute to those who paid the ultimate price is something Home Depot endorses and that she and Ardnt fully embrace.
Both have relatives who served in the military and that’s one of the reasons they joined the veterans Monday.
“It’s a great personal feeling that you get,” Arndt said.
Anderson said she and Arndt took part in placing flags on the graves of veterans at New Salem United Methodist Church’s cemetery and were proud to be a part of Monday’s ceremony.
In both cases, they said, there were moments that brought tears to their eyes.
The Iredell Veterans Council and members of other veterans groups hold ceremonies each Memorial Day at the monuments at Oakwood and Belmont cemeteries and then at Iredell Memorial Park.
Ken Marsh of the veterans council read from a speech he modified from one given at Arlington National Cemetery.
A stanza from “America the Beautiful” formed the backdrop for Marsh’s speech.
“Here at Iredell Memorial Park and in other cemeteries around the world, we honor the patriot dreams of America’s sons and daughters, those who were willing to fight in every clime and every place, who were willing to risk and give their lives for our Nation’s ideals,” he said.
Memorial Day, he said, gives the living the chance to bow their heads to honor fallen heroes.
“We remember their devotion. We respect their dedication to our national purpose, to secure the blessings of liberty,” he said.
He said when Americans pause to remember the fallen on Memorial Day they should also remember there are sons and daughters still serving.
“They’re in Afghanistan and on mountains and plains around the world, they’re across the shining seas and they’re in the spacious skies,” he said.
The ceremony ended with the firing of guns in salute to their fallen comrades and with the playing of “Taps.”