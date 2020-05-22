On Friday, Billy Foster was laid to rest at National Cemetery in Salisbury accompaied by the Patriot Guard.
Foster was a corporal in the Army. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal.
Nicholson Funeral Home President Bill Brater said he made arrangements for Foster’s funeral because Foster’s wife and only living relative was unable to do so.
Brater said taking care of veterans was important to him because he is from a military family.
“We take care of our veterans,” Brater said.
Friday morning, the Patriot Guard led the hearse carrying Foster to his final resting place in Salisbury.