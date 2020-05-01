One local entry in the world of professional racing will be among the ones doing his part to participate in a program designed to assist some of those in desperate need at this difficult time.
Mooresville-based Team Penske driver Joey Logano, the only multiple-race winner during the course of the premier NASCAR Cup Series’ limited schedule that was cut short after just four races due the coronavirus pandemic, is among those on track to play a role in a local-based program in place to honor and recognize military personnel.
Charlotte Motor Speedway is moving forward with plans to honor and recognize the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces through its third annual Mission 600 campaign.
In partnership with the Coca-Cola Racing Family of drivers and the U.S. Department of Defense, this year’s Mission 600 will take a different look. Instead of drivers donning camo fatigues and experiencing a day in the life of military heroes representing each of the five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, they will instead offer virtual salutes through social media videos and connect with regional military bases online.
Logano will be one of several fellow drivers recording videos from home to salute the troops, while plans are also underway for interactive virtual meetings with servicemen and women.
In addition, the campaign which has already been launched will provide Coca-Cola Racing Family drivers a platform to recognize the fallen soldiers who will be honored with their names across race car windshields during 600 Miles of Remembrance at the Coca-Cola 600.
“Mission 600 may look different this year, but the objective remains the same — to show the men and women who are on the front lines fighting and protecting our freedoms how much we appreciate them and all they do for our country,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “This year the U.S. Armed Forces are also engaged in America’s fight against the coronavirus, so saying ‘thank you’ takes on even greater meaning. Until the time is right that we can honor our military at track again — and we all look forward to that day — hopefully this year’s virtual Mission 600 provides a few smiles and reminds both our U.S. Armed Forces and race fans around the world that brighter days are ahead.”
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news release that the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 race scheduled for May 24 remains on the schedule.
Mooresville traditionally feels some overflow effect of the event, on tap to actually be the second slated weekend affair appearing on NASCAR’s revamped schedule. It is also possible that several during-the-week affairs will also be held.
Additional positive news for surrounding locations was also received when it was announced that local NASCAR teams could resume regular routines upon earning the essential status required from the state. All personnel are still being required to follow all social distancing restrictions upon returning to their respective work stations.
Following the running of the first four NASCAR Cup Series events, with only one of them — the Daytona 500 — taking place on the East Coast, the season was suspended March 13. NASCAR desires to still conduct its 36-race season by staging some events without fans and engaging in several stops during non-traditional weekday dates.