As with distilleries now producing hand sanitizer and other industries that are pivoting to provide products crucial in the fight against coronavirus, Autobell Car Wash has shifted its focus. It has moved from washing cars to providing an essential vehicle Interior Disinfectant Service to help flatten the coronavirus curve.
The company began looking into adding an interior disinfectant service to its car wash options last fall. Therefore, it was in position to take swift action to offer the service system-wide in early March to protect Autobell team members and the driving public from the outbreak.
The service is currently provided free for essential workers visiting Autobell for an interior cleaning, as well as a free stand-alone service for first responders and government workers with a government-issued ID.
“Stay-at-home orders are currently in effect in every city that Autobell serves, therefore we felt it was important to support the essential workers who are serving the public and helping fight this terrible pandemic every day,” said Carl Howard, COO of Autobell Car Wash, Inc.
It uses an EPA-registered, hospital-grade disinfectant that meets the agency’s criteria for fighting coronavirus. The disinfectant is applied using a fogging technique after people and pets exit the vehicle. This is followed by a one-minute activation period with car doors and windows closed.
“We are no longer primarily a car wash; we are a cleaning and disinfectant company helping slow the spread of coronavirus, serving everyone from police departments to postal workers to medical personnel,” Howard said. “Since we instituted this service in mid-March, we have disinfected more than 62,000 vehicles across all of our stores.”