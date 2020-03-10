On May 15, more than 150 participants will join together at the annual Relay For Life of Mooresville at the Lowe’s YMCA to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle. The event starts at 6 p.m. This event will signify the Relay For Life’s return to Mooresville for the first time in three years. We are excited to return to Mooresville and look forward to making this a great community focused event.
The American Cancer Society stands shoulder to shoulder with cancer patients and those supporting them. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer — from developing breakthrough therapies to building supportive communities, from providing empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness.
Local team captains understand first-hand how vital these services are, saying, “Why do I relay? I do it to honor people I love who have passed, to celebrate people I love who have survived, and to support people I love who are dealing with cancer. I love Relay because it’s about people supporting each other — the whole community coming together and coming through for each other, loving each other through grief and cheering for every success. Research funded by relays like ours may someday save someone I love.”
Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington in 1985, the Relay for Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost and take action for lifesaving change. Symbolizing the battle waged around the clock by those facing cancer, the event can last up to 24 hours and empowers communities to take a stand against cancer. This year’s Mooresville Relay for Life will run from 6 p.m. until midnight.
In addition to the support of the community, Relay for Life of Mooresville is also supported by many local businesses and organizations. This year’s sponsors include: Lowe’s YMCA, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Stephanie Richart — Allen Tate and Dan Connor State Farm Insurance.
Join or donate to the Relay For Life of Mooresville. Visit RelayForLife.org or www.RelayForLife.org/MooresvilleNC.