This June 3, 2014 file photo shows photographer Peter Beard at The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner and Auction in New York. Beard has been found dead three weeks after being reported missing from his cliff-side home at the tip of Long Island. He was 82. His family posted a statement on Beard's website Sunday night saying “He died where he lived: in nature.” Beard was best known for his photos of African wildlife, taken in the decades when he lived and worked at his tent camp in Kenya.