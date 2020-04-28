Former Mooresville police Chief Damon Williams says things “are going great” in Taylortown where today he leads a small police force.
Williams said he was sworn in as police chief of Taylortown, a town about two hours southeast of Mooresville, in December 2019 after resigning the previous month from the Mooresville Police Department. “It was a nice homecoming,” Williams said during a phone interview Monday. “I was very warmly welcomed back.”
Williams was placed on paid administrative leave in June 2019 by then-Acting Town Manager Ryan Rase after a four-month hostile work environment external investigation at the police department branched into other areas.
Later that summer, Williams began volunteering at the Taylortown Police Department where he had previously served as chief from 2007-10. At the time, Williams said he asked for permission and had received approval from Rase to provide leadership and assistance to Taylortown’s then-three full-time officer force.
Williams declined Monday to say how many police officers he leads today other than to say it is a “small-town police force.”
The 5,000 page investigation report, submitted to the town of Mooresville in early October 2019 by third-party agency U.S. ISS Agency of Huntersville, was not made available to the public or elected officials because it deals with personnel matters. The only people seeing the report summary are the town human resources director, town attorney and town manager. The human resource director is the only custodian of the full report.
On Nov. 14, 2019, Williams submitted his resignation to the town.
Ron Campurciani was named acting police chief in June 2019 then took over as chief one month after Williams resigned. As a result of the investigation, Deputy Chief Gerald Childress and Major Ron Chilton were each demoted back to police officers and Capt. David Call was given a notice of dismissal.
Williams joined the Taylortown Police Department in 2005 prior to serving as its chief two years later. He said Monday he returned to work in Taylortown because it “is the only time in my police career where I remember it being fun.” Williams said he also taught members of the community at a local high school and now sees these students as adults.
Another benefit to Taylortown, Williams said, is that local politics “don’t get involved in day-to-day law enforcement.”
“It was a big plus to come back,” Williams said.
Williams joined the Mooresville Police Department in 2016 after serving as the Tarboro police chief for four years