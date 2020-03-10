The Davidson Police Department is seeking assistance locating a missing 16-year-old.
Bereket “Ket” Barrington left his home on Grey Road in Davidson during the early morning hours of Monday. He did not take his phone, computer and wallet or have any means of transportation.
He is known to frequently walk in Abersham Park and attends William A. Hough High School in Cornelius. A distinctive feature is his deep voice and slight Ethiopian accent.
Barrington is 5-foot-7 and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has seen or spoken to Barrington since Sunday night, the police department is asking that person to reach out and let them know he is safe.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Geiger at pgeiger@townofdavidson.org or call (704) 892-5131.