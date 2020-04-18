Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 36 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...MUCH OF THE FOOTHILLS AND NORTHWEST PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&