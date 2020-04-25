North Carolina is now reporting 8,623 cases of coronavirus, state officials reported.
Iredell County has 99 cases of the coronavirus, the Iredell County Health Department reported. It reported a fifth death in the county Friday.
“The individual had underlying health conditions and died from complications associated with the novel strain of coronavirus, COVID-19,” a release from the department stated. “In order to protect the families’ privacy, no further information about this individual will be released.”
Statewide, there have been 289 deaths related to the coronavirus, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported on Saturday morning. There have been 105,625 completed tests. There are 456 people hospitalized and there are now cases of the coronavirus confirmed in 95 of the state’s 100 counties.
In Iredell County, 57 of the 99 people who have tested positive are assumed or estimated to have recovered as of Friday afternoon. Thirty-four people are isolated at home while three are hospitalized.
By region, the south end of the county remains the hardest hit. There have been 60 cases reported in the ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125. In the central region, which is ZIP codes 27013, 28166, 28677 and part of 28635, there have been 29 cases. In the north region, which includes ZIP codes 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689 and part of 28625, there have been 10 cases. The 28625 ZIP code is split along Interstate 40.
Fifty-four percent of the cases are among females. Thirty-six percent of those testing positive are in the 50-64 age group. Thirty-one percent are aged 25-49, 19 percent are 65 and older, 13 percent are 18-24 and 1 percent are 0-17.
On the state level, 40 percent of the cases are among those 25-49.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg leads the state with 1,450 cases. It has reported 41 deaths. Cabarrus has 247 cases with eight deaths and Rowan has 342 cases with 16 deaths.
In state news, Gov. Roy Cooper asked North Carolina legislators Friday to distribute $1.4 billion in federal funds to cover immediate health, education, small business and government needs created by the crisis.
Cooper’s emergency pandemic package would be considered as the General Assembly convenes its session Tuesday. Many of the requested items have already worked their way through recent legislative meetings and generally have bipartisan support, the Democratic governor and Republican legislative leaders said this week.
“I’m recommending a strong investment to respond to this unprecedented crisis,’” Cooper said at a media briefing. “We know people are hurting, businesses are struggling and governments are facing severe shortages because of this virus.”
Nearly all of the money would originate from federal coronavirus relief funds, of which North Carolina has already obtained more than $2 billion. The health portion of Cooper’s package gives $75 million to purchase personal protective equipment, to expand COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, and to perform research. Another $75 million in part helps rural and minority communities and rural hospitals.
Cooper’s request, which only covers budget needs through July 1, would give the public schools $243 million that could go to expand remote learning, develop programs to help at-risk children before school resumes in the fall and hire school nurses and social workers. The University of North Carolina system would receive $42 million to operate summer schools online and sanitize campuses before reopening.
There’s also $75 million to expand a small business loan program. The package would set aside $300 million for city and county governments and $300 million more for the Department of Transportation, all of which are struggling with dwindling revenues. He also wants to create a state office to handle pandemic matters.
“The proposal does not contain everything that I want,” Cooper said. ”But I present it after consultation with General Assembly members in both parties and in the spirit of consensus and compromise.”