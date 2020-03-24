Better luck next year.
The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame announced earlier this week that its annual Induction Banquet, scheduled to take place May 1 at the Raleigh Convention Center, has been postponed until May 7, 2021, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Executive Committee of the Board of Directors met via conference call and unanimously approved moving the induction of the 2020 class as the Class of 2021.
“With the global impact of COVID-19, events within our state and nationally are being impacted,” Hall of Fame President Nora Lynn Finch said in a news release. “In this unprecedented situation, we feel that this decision, however disappointing, is in the interest of public health and necessary in light of the current situation.”