Lori Alhadeff shows a pendant bearing a photo of her 14-year-old daughter Alyssa, among the 17 people killed during the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Friday, March 6, 2020, at the state Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Alhadeff has been championing a bill to require all public schools across Florida to put in place a panic button system to give schools a direct link with first responders. (AP Photo/Bobby Caina Calvan)