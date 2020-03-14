The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education will consider approving the 2020-21 budget.
The budget presentation will be made at the meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Mooresville Town Hall, 413 N. Main St.
The board will also recognize two athletes and a basketball team for their achievements this season.
Keshaun Black, a Mooresville High School senior, is the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A Indoor Long Jump state champion and another MHS senior, Isaac Shaw was the 4A state wrestling champion. The Mooresville Middle School seventh-grade boys basketball coaches and team members finished an undefeated season and were the 2020 conference champions.
The board will also present the Above and Beyond the Call of Duty award to Shelly Deneen, date manager and technology technician for the school nutrition department.
The board will hear reports from on facilities and construction, instructions, business services, human resources, public communication and from the superintendent.
Also to be considered Tuesday are the approval of a contract renewal with Toshiba and board policies.