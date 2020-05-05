Tom Poston turned 99 Tuesday. He went ahead and celebrated Sunday with family, friends, cards, balloons and gifts — all the usual fanfare of nearing the century mark.
But this birthday celebration was much different than others Poston has observed. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, his family gathered around him outside, appropriately enough, Poston Hall at Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Friends, instead of going inside for cake, drove by, handing out cards and balloons and well-wishes.
Poston, the former superintendent of the Iredell County school system, was the guest of honor at the drive-by party.
He didn’t seem to be bothered by the unique birthday celebration. “I’m proud to be here,” he said.
The party was supposed to get started at 3 p.m. but by 2:30 the drive-thru line had formed and Poston’s son, Gary, was already at his post, offering a guest register for people to sign.
By the scheduled start of the party, vehicles lined Bethlehem Road and were directed to the side of the church.
Many came through decorated to honor Poston. Lisa Bass drove by with a sign on the side of her bright red Jeep. The sign wished Poston a happy birthday and she handed it over to Poston’s daughter, Carolyn Bartlett.
Richard and Patty Charles brought a handmade sign so large that it took both of them to carry it.
Rhonda Kontos got out of her vehicle to hand Poston a plant. The pandemic changed the manner of the delivery, but not the message. “I wouldn’t have missed it,” she said.
Judy Bess, a former student at Celeste Henkel (then) High School, said Poston was her principal and she later went to work for him as a secretary when he became superintendent.
“It was wonderful,” she said of working for her former principal.
Bess didn’t lose her connection with Poston when he retired. She now drives him to church every Wednesday night — or at least did until restrictions temporarily halted that practice — for choir practice.
“He still sings in the choir,” she said.
Poston said that is one of the things he misses most.
Martha Dagenhart Pope, another former student at Celeste, talked to Bartlett about one of her fondest memories from that era. There were no numbers on the uniforms of the girls junior varsity basketball team. She retrieved a key from Poston and went to his house, which was near the school.
Using his wife’s sewing machine, she attached the numbers.
Bartlett said she was thrilled to hear that story. “That’s so great,” she said.
Riding through on his Honda, Wayne Cline, also a Celeste graduate, expressed his thanks to Poston. “I appreciated you as a principal,” he said.
Bartlett said she hopes things will be different for her father’s 100th birthday, but Poston said he was happy to see friends come by to celebrate.
With a wave for everyone that passed through, Poston voiced his joy to each person.
“Thank you for coming,” he said.