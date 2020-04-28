Take a look at Richard Whitfield’s list of accomplishments and it leaves little doubt as to why he’s added one major award to that list.
Whitfield, the son of Greg and Leigh Whitfield of Mooresville, is one of 70 students named a Morehead-Cain Scholar.
The Morehead-Cain Scholarship covers all expenses for four years of undergraduate study at UNC Chapel Hill. It also features a distinctive program of summer enrichment experiences designed to stretch students beyond their comfort zones. Scholars learn and grow throughout their four summers. They have opportunities to complete an outdoor leadership course, work in teams on problems facing cities throughout North America, work with organizations around the globe, and gain professional experience that helps launch their careers.
As set out in the program’s founding documents, selection criteria for the Morehead-Cain are leadership, moral force of character, academic achievement and physical vigor. Only a handful of Morehead-Cain recipients are selected, solely on the basis of merit and accomplishment, from among the thousands of students who apply.
He will join his brother, Michael, at UNC Chapel Hill. Michael is a junior at UNC and was a Morehead-Cain semifinalist.
His list of achievements run the gamut from academic to social to community involvement. He is the valedictorian for the class of 2020 and has been first in his class academically all four years at MHS. His personal service project was an annual event to collect new undergarments for school-age children. He is also an American Cancer Society Relay for Life volunteer.
Whitfield, who will graduate from Mooresville High School this year, served as student body treasurer, vice president and president and is a member of the school’s varsity tennis team. He has also served as president of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society.
He is also a member of Boy Scouts of America, Troop 332 and earned his Eagle Scout in 2018. He was a senior patrol leader, assistant patrol leader and a troop leader at Camp Bud Schiele and was a member of the Boy Scout National Honor Society, Order of the Arrow.
Whitfield is a member of the Mooresville Youth Council for the town of Mooresville and is currently vice president. He has also served as president and secretary. He is a member of the OneMooresville Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee youth representative.
At Vanderburg United Methodist Church he is involved in the United Methodist Youth Fellowship, is a church council youth representative and a youth pastor.
Whitfield has led fundraisers, homecoming, field days and school election.
His mother, Leigh, said she and her husband are proud of Richard. She said he’s worked hard since kindergarten at being a good student as well as dedicated, caring person.