The lights are set to shine.
The cameras are ready to roll.
All that remains missing is the action itself.
Mooresville’s Melissa Clark is especially lamenting the absence of the latter.
Clark, a near lifelong resident of Mooresville and a member of the Class of 2014 from Lake Norman High School, is still getting somewhat acquainted with the vast responsibilities during her first year as the Director of Video Production for the professional Minor League Baseball member Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.
“I really, really miss baseball,’’ said Clark via email. “I am more excited than anything to have a great season.”
It remains to be known just exactly when that will happen.
Currently, due to the COVID-19 pandemic on a national as well as global playing field, activities in professional baseball have been suspended until at the very earliest the middle of May.
Until Major League Baseball, on hold since early March, is able to resume its regular operating procedures, all lower-level phases that include all divisions of Minor League Baseball are also suspended.
It’s particularly disrupting the routine belonging to Clark.
As a rookie-season roster addition of the two-person Digital Media & Creative front office administration staff for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, a Minor League Baseball Class-A operation of the American League Chicago White Sox organization, Clark’s duties practically fill a line-up card.
“On top of creating videos for our social marketing,’’ said Clark, whose family moved to Mooresville when she was just a toddler, “marketing and promotional needs, I am in charge of running the show, so to speak, as a director from the Main Control Room on game days.”
These days, though, those “days” are empty.
Clark said that she is also in charge of controlling the total of five Samsung state-of-the-art video boards on display at the brand-new Atrium Health Ballpark in downtown Kannapolis as well as cuing the music, making public address system announcements and helping oversee the between-inning experiences.
Clark said that she is also additionally excited over the responsibility of running the online stream the Ballers are planning to broadcast through MiLB TV.
She is no stranger to the workload.
The assignment brings her back home and allows her to also make the short commute from her Brawley School Road residence, located close to the Brawley Middle School site where she attended during her sixth- through-eighth-grade years. This is the second such stop of her pro baseball career.
Upon earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Media Production from East Carolina University in May of ‘18, Clark quickly began her big-league stay at the minor league level.
She received a full-season, paid internship agreement with the York Revolution Professional Baseball Club, an independent even somewhat higher than Class-AAA franchise based out of the York, Pennsylvania area. She signed on as the Digital Mediate Associate, handling the team’s social, promotional and marketing videos. During games, she operated the Revolution’s YouTube stream connected to the team’s radio show while also directing video cameras.
Late that inaugural season, Clark was hired full time as York’s Creative Services Manager that also struck out, in baseball terms, her internship status.
“I was basically handling the same tasks as well as adding on some more responsibility,” said Clark, “as I am now with the Ballers.”
That duty list also includes her being designated as game director as well as in charge of media control and providing leadership on finding creative sponsor-related projects.
Capitalizing on an opportunity to return near home, Clark applied for, interviewed and was hired by Kannapolis late last year. She actually officially began her duties with the team in mid-January.
Clark is the second area resident to be associated with the team undergoing a number of changes. She is joining ranks with fellow rookie-season entry Ryan Pegarsch in that dugout. The latter is a part of the organization’s Sales & Community department as the Community Partnership Manager.
The Cannon crew will be christening the new ball park while also making its debut under a new nickname this season.Previously, the team’s former nickname, Kannapolis Intimidators,was in a tribute to the late Dale Earnhardt of Mooresville when he purchased part ownership of the franchise.
Earlier this week, the Kannapolis entry released an update regarding its scheduled season-opening celebration. That ceremony originally scheduled to take place this week has since been postponed indefinitely until the approval for the games to take place has been announced.
Then, the action will take place to help complete the cycle for Mooresville’s Melissa Clark.