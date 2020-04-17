It was, primarily, a method to hopefully help make up for time lost.
Mooresville’s Jentri Meadows continued what has become a regular routine of remaining in playing shape despite the fact that her spring sports season is assured of coming to a close.
Meadows, a year removed as a two-sport member of Mooresville High School’s student-athlete roster, stayed on course by conducting stationary softball practice batting drills on field that is actually an extension of her front yard.
“You never know,’’ said Meadows. “It’s been frustrating for sure, but I just can’t sit around and feel sorry. I’ve got to stay busy on my own. I don’t want this year to be a total loss.”
Too bad.
Meadows, two-time All-State softball player, is back at home from her academic studies as a sports scholarship recipient at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
As freshman class catcher he has already seen some limited action behind as well as at the plate during the course of the Seahawks’ season that started in early February. Meadows was disappointed when the NCAA made the decision in March to follow health-related recommendations by cancelling the remaining the spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were just getting started,’’ said Meadows, taking a break from her hitting drills taking place off a tee. “I was able to get in some games. I was hoping to make the most of my freshman year. Then, it ended, just like that.”
UNC-W sat at the 7-16 mark through a busy near first full week of play. Games were scratched beginning in March. Classes for the semester were completed online.
“I was just getting used to the college experience,’’ said Meadows, who owned a .333 batting average to show for her six games played. “It was more than just being around my softball teammates. I miss all of it. I’m just trying to keep in shape and hope for the best next season.”
She’s not alone in that regard.
All other area spring sports participants, from the professional ranks to the recreational level that includes all additional divisions in between, are also in a state of limbo. While the NCAA has completely pulled the plug on its athletics, there remains hope for area high school players. The N.C. High School Athletic Association has set May 18 at the date for which the state’s prep-phase portion of the season could possibly begin.
“I hope they get to play some softball this season,’’ said Meadows, who also competed in volleyball while in high school. “I was just there last year. I really hate it for the seniors.”
There is some hope that Meadows and others like her may be able to recoup some of their lost time. The NCAA has granted schools the opportunity to decide how they want to determine allowing some spring sports student-athletes to be granted another year of eligibility.
“I’m not sure how if that will affect me,’’ said Meadows. “Right now, I’m just trying to keep myself ready and looking forward to taking part in our planned fall season schedule.”