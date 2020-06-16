All hand — not a misprint — on deck.
The only other full-time member besides the team’s namesake owner and veteran driver appearing on the roster of the Mooresville-based Beard Racing operation, the to-do list is full for hometown native and current crew chief Darren Shaw.
Doing his part to keep the team’s entry on NASCAR’s premier Cup Series circuit in tip-top shape, Shaw is dealing with the schedule adjustments caused by COVID-19 concerns and gearing up to once again get back on the track later this week.
Beard Racing remains one of the few outfits conducting business in the Cup series without a full-time charter, which locks it in to each race.
However, the team’s successful showing in its season-opening appearance in the Daytona 500, resulting in a somewhat startling seventh-place finish, helped secure a reserved seat in this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
For crew chief Shaw, it amounts to his second shot at seeing to it that his team’s car is ready to run.
Alongside team owner/namesake Mark Beard, president of Beard Motorsports, and seasoned driver Brendan Gaughan, Shaw is only the third full-time team employee and the only one filling such a role among the outfit’s vital pit crew members.
Still, the considered “throwback” race team, with the majority of its behind-the-wall crew filling positions on a part-time basis, has proven that it can indeed compete right alongside the much more established multi-car organizations who can oftentimes count their full-time contributors into the hundreds.
One needs only to look as far back as the last visit to this week’s track, the Talladega Superspeedway, as proof.
Beard’s entry held the race lead as late as five laps short of the finish line. Sent airborne after being collected in a multi-car crash ended all hopes of a win. Still, the impressive showing seemed to carry over into earlier this year’s Daytona 500, where the top-10 finish locked in a berth in this weekend’s race.
Shaw is among as many as three members of the team’s pit crew staff boasting local ties. Also included in the mix are Mooresville’s David Mayo, the designated rear tire changer, and Mike Harrold, the organization’s tire technician. Like many of the others on temporary call, among them an industrial plumber as well as a boat captain and automotive body technician, both Mayo and Harrold also each hold down regular jobs as well.
Despite the differences, Beard Motorsports has proven to be the little team that could, a modern-day David competing against the Goliaths of the NASCAR Cup Series. The small-time team has taken a strategic approach to its racing endeavors, forming a technical partnership with Richard Childress Racing and running only the superspeedway races at Daytona and Talladega.
With cars constructed by RCR and powered by ECR engines, Beard Motorsports has scored three top-10 finishes, including an eighth-place drive in April 2019 at Talladega, where Gaughan led five laps.
Like all others in the field, restrictions that are still in place concerning health-related issues tied to the coronavirus pandemic will include the preventing of any practice sessions to take place at this week’s track site.
As a result, Beard Motorsports will be taking the very same car in which it logged in with the seventh-place finish at Daytona back into action. Shaw and company have had the vehicle prepped for a return to the second of as many as four scheduled showings on tap for the team this season.