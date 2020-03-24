It’s now assured that all school-related spring sports teams will not be played before mid-May.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association, in response to Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order mandating the closing all North Carolina public schools continue through May 15, has now made the call to extend the suspension of all of its athletic activities at all levels.
“Having heard the updated information relative to schools remaining closed until the middle of May,” said North Carolina High School Athletic Association Commissioner Que Tucker in a written release, “NCHSAA interscholastic athletics will remain suspended until at least May 18.”
Previously, a delay was to be in place through April 6.
“The NCHSAA Board of Directors and staff will use the next few weeks to weigh our future decisions based on the new directions given by Governor Cooper,” Tucker said, “other government leaders, and organizations charged with public health and safety during this unprecedented time. Such decisions will include the possible resumption of spring sports’ competition and the possibility of holding the state basketball championships.
“While we remain hopeful that we will be able to resume competition, particularly for our senior student-athletes, we also recognize the need to protect the health and safety of our students, coaches and the communities we serve.”
The latest extension adds additional doubt as to whether the state’s high school spring sports season can take place at all.
The initial delay took effect shortly after the beginning of the state’s spring sports season. Most notably, the NCHSAA girls and boys state championship basketball games in each of the four classifications were also put on hold as well.
As is now stands, no organized school-related sports events can be held until at least the updated deadline.