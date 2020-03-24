Chalk up one more organization deciding to close up shop for a while due to the current outbreak of COVID-19, the strain causing the coronavirus pandemic.
The Carolinas Golf Association, which conducts a number of events involving local amateur golfers of all ages as well as various levels of experience to both genders, has made the decision to suspend all of its originally-scheduled events until the early part of May.
Earlier this week, the CGA made the call to delay all its events until at least May 10.
The circuit’s press release indicated, the decision was made based on the recommendation of government health officials and additional leaders. The move is believed to be a prudent one on the part of the organization that covers competitions taking place across both North and South Carolina.
As a result, all previous events scheduled to take place through May 10 have been suspended. The action includes all CGA championships and qualifiers for all levels of play.
Events will be rescheduled on a case-by-case basis. The CGA is currently in contact with host courses with hopes that as many as possible can indeed be reschedule.
All players currently entered in the field for events with start dates through the current imposed deadline date will be contacted directly by CGA officials regarding refunds and other available options.
Once conditions are considered safe to return, the CGA will resume regular operations.
Registration will continue to take place for all events on tap to tee off on or after May 11. Entries will be placed on a “pending list” in the order they are received. As a result, positions in tournaments can be reserved in advanced without paying an entry fee until it is confirmed that the tournament in question will indeed be conducted.
Additional and regularly-updated details can continue to be obtained from visiting the organization’s official online website at carolinasgolf.org.