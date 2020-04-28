What worked once before could, perhaps, do so again.
That appears to be thought in place by administrators of an in-conference rival after once again selecting a former Mooresville High School assistant coach to oversee its football program.
Damon McKee has been selected to fill the vacant coaching position at North Mecklenburg High School.
McKee, a Class of 1994 graduate of Mooresville and also mentioned as a potential candidate to seek the available head coaching position at his high school alma mater, was formally introduced as the Vikings head coach during a virtual video conference late last week.
McKee, who has served two terms as a member of the Devils staff as well as spending some time in a similar stop at Southern Durham High School, arrives to replace former North Meck coach Eric Morman. Previously, McKee also spent time as an assistant to Morman.
The appointment is the first career head coaching position for McKee.
At age 43, McKee was singled out among the approximately 50 applicants for the vacancy. The NMHS athletic director indicated that the program sought a coach who had achieved a high level of high school experience, owned high character and showed the ability to relate to the students.
McKee, who has in excess of 20 years of service to education, emerged from the crowd to get the nod.
McKee is the second former Mooresville assistant to assume the head coaching position at North Mecklenburg.
Fellow former Devils staff member Brad Baker also served in the same capacity. Baker guided the Vikings to one of their two winning seasons since 2006 when he steered North Meck to a 7-5 mark in 2015. The only other winning standard since that time came during the 9-4 2017 campaign under most recent head coach Morman.
McKee inherits a program that has spiraled in the wrong direction of late. After registering the winning record in ’17, the Vikings finished at 6-6 the following campaign before posting a 1-10 record last fall.
In North Meck’s defense, it is a member of what many consider to be one of the toughest football conferences in the state. The I-Meck has advanced member teams to the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s larger-enrollment 4AA class championship game six times since 2013. The league boasts of four wins over that stretch.
Current league entry Vance is the defending state champion after making its second consecutive trip to the title tilt. Fellow circuit member Mallard Creek has also captured two state titles during the span.
The selection of McKee to take over the duties at North Meck takes him out of the running for the same position that is still vacant at Mooresville.
Earlier this year, the Blue Devils’ Thad Wells resigned from that post after a two-year stint to return to his high school alma mater in Virginia.
McKee is assured of at least one reunion each football season against Mooresville. The Blue Devils are also members of the I-Meck roster.
McKee also joins another fellow former MHS football assistant coach as a now head coach within the I-Meck ranks alone. Jonathan Oliphant will be entering his third season serving in that same capacity at Lake Norman High School.
Like all others at the high school level, McKee has yet to meet face-to-face with any of his potential players. It was announced late last week that all public schools have been cancelled the remainder of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Similarly, all school-related athletic activities other than the ones that can take place virtually are also prohibited.