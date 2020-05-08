Ever a competitor, a former member of Mooresville High School’s sports program staff has finally called it quits.
Marc Calderone, lured from his high school alma mater’s coaching roster to take over soccer-related duties at Mooresville, has already agreed to relinquish his responsibilities as an athletic director and will spend one more season along the sidelines before formally making his retirement official later this year.
Calderone served as a soccer coach at MHS during 2012-14 before also connecting a similar tie to the school’s athletic program as well.
He departed from the Blue Devils in 2014 to take over the athletic director duties at rival North Mecklenburg, filling at the time a vacancy created when former North Meck AD Kevin Wilson took over the same responsibilities at Mooresville.
Calderone has remained AD at the Huntersville-based school that along with Mooresville competes in the same I-Meck Conference.
Calderone is a North Meck grad, and he returned to his roots following a collegiate career to serve as the Vikings soccer coach in 1996. He steered the program to consecutive N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class championship matches in the 2000s.
He was then attracted to Mooresville, where he served as both the girls and boys teams soccer coaches. He made his way back to North Meck when the opening in the administrative department marked his return.
Officially, Calderone will serve as North Meck’s girls golf team coach during the fall season before making his retirement official.