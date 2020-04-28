A former NASCAR champion from Mooresville is once again back on track.
Matt Kenseth, who captured his only career top-tier NASCAR Cup Series crown in 2003, has been lured out of retirement as an early-season replacement driver for Chip Ganassi Racing.
Kenseth, who retired following the 2017 season, will take place of former driver Kyle Larson who lost his ride two weeks ago for using a racial slur while competing in a virtual race.
The announcement was made earlier this week.
“I think Matt gives us the best chance to win, run up front and compete for wins,’’ team owner Ganassi said. “I’ve always gone with the mantra of trying to take the best driver available, and he’s the best driver available right now. He brings something to our sponsors that they need right now. Stability. No baggage. Family man. Daytona 500 winner. Championship winner.”
Kenseth is in rare company. He joins only four other drivers, among them the late Dale Earnhardt also of Mooresville, as the only competitors to win a Cup Series championship, rookie of the year award and the Daytona 500.
He was rookie of rookie of the year in 2000 driving for Roush Fenway Racing, where he also won his title. He then joined Gibbs Racing in 2013 and remained in that garage until his retirement in ’17. Kenseth captured 15 checkered flags in five full seasons with Gibbs and was the runner-up for the Cup title after winning seven races in 2013.
He returned on a limited basis to drive in 15 races for Roush Fenway Racing in 2018.
Kenseth closed out his career with 39 wins and was the winner of the Daytona 500 in both ’09 and again in ’12. He qualified for the playoffs, which were created the year after he won his controversial Cup crown without winning a single race, in every season he was eligible to do so but one.
Ganassi said the team will petition NASCAR for a waiver to make Kenseth eligible to challenge for the title this season. NASCAR completed just four of its scheduled 36 races before suspending the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.