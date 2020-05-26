Easy does it.
As it nears the return to begin tournament play later this week after the COVID-19 outbreak, the Carolinas Golf Association and the Tarheel Youth Golf Association are stressing that adherence to required protocols is necessary in order to keep the tournaments safe for players, volunteers, club staffs and families.
As a result, the CGA is asking that all players and spectators review these protocols before competing in or attending a CGA/TYGA tournament.
All of these protocols are subject to change as restrictions are lifted or added, per state and regional governments and health officials.
The CGA/TYGA will email updated protocols to each player in the field along with pairings when they are posted.
Effective As of: May 29, 2020
All players must maintain a minimum of six feet distance from all other people, including other players, spectators, club staff, association staff, etc. at all times. This includes all areas of the facility, i.e. the parking lot, putting green, practice area, on the golf course, in the scoring area, restrooms, clubhouse (if open), and golf shop (if open).
Golf carts will be optional at all CGA events. If players elect to use a golf cart, there will only be one person per cart allowed in order to follow social distancing guidelines. Cart usage is based upon club policies (ie. Host club says person must be 16 years of age or older to drive a golf cart. Then players under the age of 16 must walk).
Caddies are prohibited in all CGA/TYGA tournaments. Caddies are still allowed for TYGA Tots events only and the caddie must be 16 years of age or older and should be from the same immediate family.
Spectators are allowed, but please limit the amount of spectators at this time. Spectators are asked to stay in their vehicle until their players’ tee time and refrain from congregating before and after the round. Spectators are not allowed in practice areas.
Spectator carts will only be permitted in junior tournaments. There can only be one person in each spectator cart unless spectators are from the same household.
Players should not arrive at the golf course more than one hour before their starting time.
Practice areas will be for PLAYERS ONLY. Spectators are not allowed in practice areas.
Practice areas will not be open after tournament rounds.
Players should refrain from the traditional hug or handshake before or after rounds. A friendly nod, a tip of the cap, or a simple wave is recommended as a form of greeting or sportsmanship.
Players should bring their own tees, pencils, traditional golf supplies. The CGA/TYGA will not provide these items on the starting tee at this time.
Players are responsible for their own water/hydration.
CGA/TYGA Player Gifts will be available in scoring area after the first round. Please do not congregate around gift table.
The CGA/TYGA will provide optional paper scorecards to competitors. These scorecards are not official. All scores should be entered in the USGA TM App. If players do not wish to use the app, their marker may verbally relay their scores to CGA/TYGA staff at the end of the round.
All Rules Sheets and Hole Locations Sheets will be available online and can be viewed on a smartphone. Limited copies will be available in the starting area.
After the round, players will verify scores that were entered in the USGA TM App in the scoring area with CGA/TYGA staff. Scores are deemed returned once players and markers verbally verify scores. Optional paper scorecards will NOT be returned.
There will be no physical scoreboard. All scores will be posted online.
Players must leave the facility after the round. Do not gather and congregate at the clubhouse, parking lot, or any other common areas. If players are waiting for prizes/merchandise on the final day, they can wait in their vehicle or at a safe social distance outside.
All CGA/TYGA hosted food and beverage will be in the form of boxed lunches. All banquets and buffet lunches are suspended.
There will not be a traditional awards ceremony at the completion of the tournament. Results will be posted online only.
In the event play is suspended, players should evacuate the course and wait in their vehicle in the parking lot. In the event a player does not have a vehicle to wait in, see the CGA/TYGA staff. Updates about resumption of play will be sent via text to the tournament field.
Please make sure your player profile has your correct cell number so that you receive text message updates.
Before arriving at a CGA/TYGA tournament, please take these precautions:
If you are sick or at risk (CDC’s list of high risk individuals) stay home.
Any spectators that fall into the at-risk category should stay home.
Bring your own water and/or snacks. Water and/or snacks will NOT be provided by the CGA/TYGA. Food and beverage will only be available to purchase at the facility.
o Players should wash their hands frequently, where available. Hand sanitizer should be used frequently in the absence of a restroom. Players are responsible for providing their own hand sanitizer.
o Players should avoid touching their face, including their mouth, nose, lips or eyes.
· Rules of Golf Issues During this time:
o If tournaments are played without bunker rakes, in all bunkers a player may: Lift the ball, smooth the area, and place it within club length.
o Under the Rules of Golf, players are permitted to leave the flagstick in the hole while putting. At this time, touching or removing the flagstick is deemed a CGA Code of Conduct violation at this time and is subject to penalty.
The Carolinas Golf Association and Tarheel Youth Golf Association will continue to act in the best interest of members. The top priority is the safety of players, volunteers, spectators and host club’s personnel.
The CGA is a 501©(3) not-for-profit educational organization that was founded in 1909 to promote and to protect the game of golf in the Carolinas by providing competitions, education, support and benefits to golf clubs and golfers. The CGA is the second largest golf association in the country with more than 700 member clubs represented by nearly 150,000 individuals.
The CGA annually conducts 48 championships and five team match competitions for men, women, juniors, and seniors. It also runs over 150 One-Day (net and gross) events as well as qualifying for USGA national championships.
The CGA serves golf in the Carolinas with numerous programs such as: the USGA Handicap System; tournament management software and support; course measuring and course/slope ratings; agronomy consultation; answers about the Rules of Golf, Rules of Amateur Status, and Handicapping; Carolinas Golf Magazine; Interclub series; Tarheel Youth Golf Association; Carolinas Golf Hall of Fame; expense assistance for USGA Junior and Girls’ Junior qualifiers from the Carolinas; and the Carolinas Golf Foundation (CGF). The CGF has distributed nearly $2,000,000 since 1977 to benefit Carolinas’ golf initiatives including junior and women’s programs.{/div}