Mooresville’s Brad Keselowski, the most veteran member of the local-based Team Penske NASCAR roster, checked off another “major” item off his professional stock car racing career bucket victory list at a site considered closest to home.
A late caution set Keselowski up for overtime victory in NASCAR’s longest race over the course of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
In late Sunday night’s into the wee hours of Monday morning’s Coca-Cola 600, which went to overtime for just the second time in its history, Keselowski surged ahead after a restart on Lap 404 — four more than originally scheduled around the 1.5-mile track — and beat his next nearest rival to the finish line by 0.293 seconds to win a race that stretched to 607.5 miles, longest in NASCAR history.
“It’s major! It’s the Coke 600,” said Keselowski upon emerging from his Team Penske Ford driver’s side window. “That only leaves one major for me, the Daytona 500. We’re checking ‘em off. We may not have been the fastest car today, but, whoa, did we grind this one out. The pit crew on the yellow before the last had a blazing stop to get us up front.”
Keselowski’s victory was his first NASCAR Cup Series triumph of the season, his second at Charlotte and 31st of his career.
The fact that he was all alone during the post-race victory dance also hit close to home.
“I was kind of bummed,” said Keselowski over the emptiness surrounding his win. “I wanted to win the 600 my whole life and wanted to win in front of everybody. I know there are fans that wish they could be in the stands.”
Earning the first win for his Ford manufacturer in the Coca-Cola 600 since 2002, the first-place outcome is also already the third earned this somewhat unusual season on the part of his Team Penske organization. Teammate Joey Logano has already collected a pair of wins among the total of six races held so far this season.
“I feel like I’ve thrown this race away a couple of times, and I thought we were going to lose it today,” said Keselowski. “We finally won it.”
It was worth waiting for.
Rain interrupted the race on Lap 50, necessitating a red-flag total stoppage of racing for a period of one hour, eight minutes, 35 seconds for track drying.
A spin on lap 399 of a scheduled 400 turns around the track brought out a final caution and forced additional racing. As a result, a race that started on time but then endured the weather-related delay was actually completed over the course of two different calendar days. Keselowski crossed the finish line shortly after midnight early Monday morning.
On the final OT restart, Keselowski broke away, with his Ford Mustang — which was sent to the back of the pack following changes made after examining the track before the race — looking comfortable in the lead, crossing the line 0.293 seconds clear of the runner-up to score his 31st Cup win.
In traditional winning fashion, Keselowski celebrated the feat by waving a giant American flag out his driver’s side window during his burnouts conducted on the frontstretch of the CMS site that he along with his team and a host of other entries consider their home track.
The victory provided some much appreciated gratitude on the part of Team Penske owner and namesake Roger Penske as well. The verdict was rendered on what wound up being the first Memorial Day weekend that the Indy 500 — a favorite of Penske and also on tap to take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway that he owns — did not also take place since 1946. The Indy 500 is now on track to take place later the year.
While the welcome win also assured the presence of Keselowski , in his final season under contract with Penske, as a second member of the Penske garage to be included in the championship class, he will not be able to savor his most recent success as long as in the past. The NASCAR Cup Series schedule resumes racing with another featured event on tap to take place at the same Charlotte Motor Speedway site on Wednesday night.
It continues a busy phase of resumption on the part of NASCAR, which is coming off the conducting of three events held at its previous stop in South Carolina before rattling off a run of four consecutive days of racing at the CMS location.